Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

UIDAI Alert: Update your Aadhaar card details online for free before June 14: Step-by-step guide

UIDAI offers 3-month free Aadhaar card online update; improves service delivery.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 01:18 PM IST

UIDAI Alert: Update your Aadhaar card details online for free before June 14: Step-by-step guide
UIDAI Alert: Update your Aadhaar card details online for free before June 14: Step-by-step guide

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that Indian residents can update their Aadhaar card details online for free for the next three months. The Aadhaar card is a 12-digit unique identification number assigned to every enrolled resident in India. The process of updating Aadhaar documents online typically costs Rs. 50 at physical Aadhaar centres and involves uploading Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) documents to revalidate a user's demographic details, especially if their Aadhaar card was issued a decade ago.

While the UIDAI claims that updating demographic details online will aid in "improved ease of living, better service delivery, and enhance authentication success rate," it is important to note that the process of updating demographic details is not mandatory. However, the process is simple and can be completed within a few minutes.

To update Aadhaar demographic details online, users must visit the Aadhaar Self Service Portal on the UIDAI website and log in using their Aadhaar number and an OTP. Users can then click on Document Update and check and verify existing details before selecting and uploading scanned copies of original documents for verification using the drop-down list. Once the process is complete, users should note the service request number to track the progress of updating their details.

While updating Aadhaar demographic details online typically costs Rs. 50 at physical centres, the process can be completed for free until June 14, according to the UIDAI. This announcement is expected to facilitate more efficient and convenient Aadhaar card updates for Indian residents, leading to improved service delivery and authentication success rates.

Read more: Special fixed deposits paying higher interest to end on March 31, last chance to invest

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Gultesham Khan, famous television actor who will lead Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 7
Decoding Radhika Merchant's pink ruffle saree look, exclusive mini bag worth Rs 1.64 crore
Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Karan Johar attend Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash
From Devdas and Gulaal to Padmaavat, times when Bollywood films painted the screen red
Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh attend Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit's prayer meet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IndiGo flight from Bangkok to Mumbai diverted to Myanmar due to medical emergency, passenger dies
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.