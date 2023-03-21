UIDAI Alert: Update your Aadhaar card details online for free before June 14: Step-by-step guide

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that Indian residents can update their Aadhaar card details online for free for the next three months. The Aadhaar card is a 12-digit unique identification number assigned to every enrolled resident in India. The process of updating Aadhaar documents online typically costs Rs. 50 at physical Aadhaar centres and involves uploading Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) documents to revalidate a user's demographic details, especially if their Aadhaar card was issued a decade ago.

While the UIDAI claims that updating demographic details online will aid in "improved ease of living, better service delivery, and enhance authentication success rate," it is important to note that the process of updating demographic details is not mandatory. However, the process is simple and can be completed within a few minutes.

To update Aadhaar demographic details online, users must visit the Aadhaar Self Service Portal on the UIDAI website and log in using their Aadhaar number and an OTP. Users can then click on Document Update and check and verify existing details before selecting and uploading scanned copies of original documents for verification using the drop-down list. Once the process is complete, users should note the service request number to track the progress of updating their details.

While updating Aadhaar demographic details online typically costs Rs. 50 at physical centres, the process can be completed for free until June 14, according to the UIDAI. This announcement is expected to facilitate more efficient and convenient Aadhaar card updates for Indian residents, leading to improved service delivery and authentication success rates.

