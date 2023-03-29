Bank holiday on Ram Navami: List of cities where banks will remain closed on March 30 (file photo)

Bank holiday on Ram Navami: On the occasion of Ram Navami on March 30, both public and private sector banks will remain closed on Thursday in some states. The banks will remain closed on Ram Navami as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bank official holiday calendar. Ram Navami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. Notably, bank holidays differ depending on the state.

Bank holiday on Ram Navami in these cities:

Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad - Telangana, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Shimla.

The RBI issues bank holidays list on its official website- https://www.rbi.org.in/. The central bank places the holidays under three categories- Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank-related work can be done online even if the banks are closed. Customers are unlikely to face any problems as the bank's services are available online.

