Bank holiday: Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram to celebrate Statehood day on February 20, all banks to remain closed

All banks in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram will be closed on February 20 due to that day being both states' Founding Day. All banks' physical branches will close, but their internet services and net banking will continue to operate.

It is urged that residents of both of these states avoid planning any significant bank visits for the day.

Following Statehood Day, the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) was seen sweeping and cleaning the streets with its corporators and labourers, and the Public Works Department (PWD) sent out equipment along with TK Consortium Pvt Ltd to clean up the garbage from the massacre that resulted from the two-day bandh call.

Statehood Day celebration:

Statehood Day will be celebrated at Indira Gandhi Park, where a sizable pandal with all the amenities and seating for 10,000 people has been created. The Unified Directorate for State Human Rights Commission, Lokayukta, and Statehood Commission will lay its cornerstone on this occasion.

In addition, a 40 km double-lane road between Donyi Polo Road and Naharlagun Train Station via Sonajuli and Durpang will have its foundation stone laid. Two animated movies based on indigenous folktales from Arunachal Pradesh will also be released by the department of Indigenous affairs.

In addition to this, the "Gallery of Braves" display of handicrafts and manuals from the 1962 Sino-Indian conflict, health programmes, and several other government initiatives will open.

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh which lies in the far north of the nation was once known as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) and was governed by Assam after independence. In contrast, NEFA became a union territory in 1972, with a sizable portion being renamed Arunachal Pradesh. Arunachal Pradesh was constituted as a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987, becoming the 25th state in the Indian Union.

Mizoram

Violence and insurrection were prevalent during the period of Mizoram's ascent to statehood. In order to fulfil separatist movements' demands for independence from India in the 1960s, the Mizo National Front (MNF) engaged in armed revolt. The Mizoram Peace Agreement was finally signed between India and MNF in 1986. On February 20, 1987, as a result of the agreement, Mizoram was given statehood under the Statehood Act of 1986, becoming the 23rd state in the Indian Union.