Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain closed for 3 days in first week of May, check complete list

File Photo

May 2022, the fifth month of the year, starts tomorrow with a slew of bank holidays, thanks to the festival season. Today, we would like to inform you that if some important bank-related work needs to be completed, you should do it while keeping in mind that banks will be closed for 3 days in the first week of May, starting tomorrow.

There are four holidays this month under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, while the remaining seven are weekend leaves. Customers will still be able to use the online banking services during bank holidays.

READ | Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani does Allu Arjun's 'jhukega nahi' move from 'Pushpa' after getting bail

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines clearly state that the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks in India will have to stay closed on the specified dates. RBI announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank holidays differ for different states of India, however, there are some days when banks are shut across India - Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25), among others.

List of bank holidays in the first week of May 2022

May 1, 2022: Sunday (All over India)

May 2, 2022 (Monday): Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra) [Banks to remain closed in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala]

May 3, 2022 (Tuesday): Bhagwan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya [Closed all over India except in Kerala's Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram]

READ | Intense heatwave continues, mercury crosses 46 degree Celsius mark in several parts of India

List of holidays in the remaining days of May 2022

May 8, 2022: Sunday

May 9, 2022 (Monday): Birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore [Holiday in West Bengal]

May 14, 2022: Saturday

May 15, 2022: Sunday

May 16, 2022 (Monday): Buddha Purnima [Banks will remain closed in Tripura, Belapur, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar]

May 22, 2022: Sunday

May 28, 2022: Saturday

May 29, 2022: Sunday