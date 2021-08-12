Aadhaar Card News: Update Aadhaar information at your doorstep now - Find out how

More than a compulsory document or just an identity card, the Aadhaar card has become a necessity for everyone in the country as it is the single most important document that allows you to avail services from the government or otherwise. Though, a single mistake in your Aadhaar card will hold you back from receiving the benefits of certain banks, investment schemes, government-backed schemes, etc. Therefore, it’s important to keep your Aadhaar card updated.

Now, updating your Aadhaar online is no big deal because the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has provided us with many options on the website and its App where we can make changes easily but for those who do not have access to both, it can be difficult and that's why to make it easy for such folks, the UIDAI has partnered with the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) where the resident Aadhar cardholders can easily get their mobile numbers and others changes in the document at the ease and comfort of their homes.

Recently, the Ministry of Communications took to Twitter to share this information, "By updating mobile number in Aadhaar, beneficiary identification can be facilitated for various services such as registering for government PDS/DBT schemes, getting ration under One Nation One Ration Card Scheme, KYC for new mobile SIM connections, updating demographic details online, accessing RTO services for driving licence, verifying income tax returns, and information on EPFO services," the ministry said.

Also read Aadhaar card news: Follow these steps to change your registered address without address proof

Citizens will now be able to update their mobile numbers in the document by requesting a postman to visit their home. Customers will be able to access the services from the 650 branches of India Post Payments Bank across the country. in order to make it easy, the IPPB has deployed over 2 lakh Postman and Gramin Dak Sevak to provide home services in order to update the Aadhaar information.