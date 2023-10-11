Headlines

Amitabh Bachchan poses with Jaya Bachchan and his grandkids Aaradhya, Nayva, Agastya on his 81st birthday

Meet Indian woman who got married in French royal palace, heiress to Rs 1,38,000 crore business empire, her father is...

7th Pay Commission: Center may approve DA hike for employees and pensioners TODAY

On Iran's involvement in Hamas attack on Israel, US says, 'complicit, in a broad sense'

CAT 2023 Admit Card to release on this date at iimcat.ac.in, check step-by-step process to download

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amitabh Bachchan poses with Jaya Bachchan and his grandkids Aaradhya, Nayva, Agastya on his 81st birthday

Meet Indian woman who got married in French royal palace, heiress to Rs 1,38,000 crore business empire, her father is...

7th Pay Commission: Center may approve DA hike for employees and pensioners TODAY

Indian green vegetables you must include in daily diet

9 times Sushmita Sen inspired us with strong motivational messages

Benefits of rock sugar (mishri)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Amitabh Bachchan poses with Jaya Bachchan and his grandkids Aaradhya, Nayva, Agastya on his 81st birthday

Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on reports of not promoting Dhak Dhak: 'I don't want it to have a mark of any toxicity'

After Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, this action star could join Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Report

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission: Center may approve DA hike for employees and pensioners TODAY

7th Pay Commission: Modi government might increase dearness allowance for central employees and pensioners before Navratri.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 07:45 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

7th Pay Commission: The last cabinet meeting before the festive season of Navratri is scheduled for Wednesday, October 11, 2023, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding. This meeting holds the promise of a significant announcement for central employees and pensioners. The Cabinet is expected to give its nod to an increase in dearness allowance, marking the occasion with a generous gesture.

The cabinet meeting will convene at 10:30 am on Wednesday, October 11. During this gathering, the Modi government is poised to make a crucial decision regarding the dearness allowance for central employees and pensioners. There is a strong likelihood of raising the dearness allowance by 3 percent, taking it from 42 percent to 45 percent. The increase in dearness allowance is set to be effective from July 1, 2023. Employees can anticipate an enhanced salary for the month of October, coupled with arrears for July to September.

This anticipated decision aligns with the forthcoming Navratri festival, commencing on October 15, and concluding with Dussehra on October 24. It has become a tradition for the Central Government to announce such increases just before Navratri, delivering a positive impact on the festive season. This decision stands to benefit 47 lakh employees and 68 lakh pensioners, as was the case last year when the Modi government increased dearness allowance in the cabinet meeting held just before Navratri.

The dearness allowance is computed based on the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers, a figure released monthly by the Labor Bureau. While central employees were hoping for a 4 percent increase, there are indications that it may be raised by 3 percent. This adjustment is expected to bring much-needed relief to central employees and pensioners grappling with the burden of inflation.

Read more: From HDFC, Axis to PNB: Latest home loan processing fees charged by banks in India

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Joe Root becomes England's leading run-scorer in ODI World Cup history

Ravindra Jadeja: India's 3D player

Mahindra Thar 5-door new images out, looks as massive as Mahindra Scorpio-N, launching in…

'Because I am completely…’: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he isn’t married yet

Assembly Elections 2023: Model Code of Conduct comes into force in five poll-bound states

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE