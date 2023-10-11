7th Pay Commission: Center may approve DA hike for employees and pensioners TODAY

7th Pay Commission: Modi government might increase dearness allowance for central employees and pensioners before Navratri.

7th Pay Commission: The last cabinet meeting before the festive season of Navratri is scheduled for Wednesday, October 11, 2023, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding. This meeting holds the promise of a significant announcement for central employees and pensioners. The Cabinet is expected to give its nod to an increase in dearness allowance, marking the occasion with a generous gesture.

The cabinet meeting will convene at 10:30 am on Wednesday, October 11. During this gathering, the Modi government is poised to make a crucial decision regarding the dearness allowance for central employees and pensioners. There is a strong likelihood of raising the dearness allowance by 3 percent, taking it from 42 percent to 45 percent. The increase in dearness allowance is set to be effective from July 1, 2023. Employees can anticipate an enhanced salary for the month of October, coupled with arrears for July to September.

This anticipated decision aligns with the forthcoming Navratri festival, commencing on October 15, and concluding with Dussehra on October 24. It has become a tradition for the Central Government to announce such increases just before Navratri, delivering a positive impact on the festive season. This decision stands to benefit 47 lakh employees and 68 lakh pensioners, as was the case last year when the Modi government increased dearness allowance in the cabinet meeting held just before Navratri.

The dearness allowance is computed based on the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers, a figure released monthly by the Labor Bureau. While central employees were hoping for a 4 percent increase, there are indications that it may be raised by 3 percent. This adjustment is expected to bring much-needed relief to central employees and pensioners grappling with the burden of inflation.

