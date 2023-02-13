7th Pay Commission Big Update: Much-awaited good news may come alongside DA hike in March, details inside

7th Pay Commission Big Update | File Photo

It is the time of the year when over a crore central government employees and pensioners eagerly await the next round of Dearness Allowance (DA) hike. However, the central employees may get much more than anticipated as ‘Holi gift’ this year, as per latest media reports.

Apart from the next round of DA hike under 7th Pay Commission rules, government employees stand to receive an increase in Fitment Factor, and the big one, success in the long-standing 18-month-old DA arrears demand. It should be noted that there has been no official or confirmed information regarding payment of 18-month day arrears to central government employees so far.

Nevertheless, media sources claim that the government may decide on the ask by employees union in March. The government has early been firm on its stance that there is no question of arrears for the time when DA hikes were frozen due to Covid-19 pandemic.

However, employees’ side has been pressing regarding payment of arrears for the 18-month time between January 2020 and June 2021. Media reports suggest that government employees in Level 3 category could get between Rs 11,880-37,554 while Level 13/14 employees could get between Rs 1,44,200-2,15,900. The figures could change on the basis of discussions among stakeholders on the front in the future, it was reported.

On the fitment factor front, central government employees could see it get raised in March. It has already been reported quoting Employees Union officials that DA is likely to be hiked by 4 percent. This figure is expected on the basis of the recent All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) statistics.

READ | Retail inflation rises to three-month high of 6.52 percent in January