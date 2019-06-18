Why a fish on plate makes your meal costlier

The Economic Survey of Maharashtra 2018-19 has revealed how the marine and inland fish production in the state has declined by 0.25 lakh metric tons and 1,000 metric tons, respectively. The exports of fish from the state have also fallen marginally.

Maharashtra has a coastline of 720 km with 173 fish landing centres and the area suitable for marine fishing is 1.12 lakh square km.

In 2018-19, marine fish production has dipped to a three year low. It is estimated at a provisional figure of 4.60 LMT, down from 4.75 LMT in 2017-18. In 2016-16 and 2015-16, this was 4.63 LMT and 4.34 LMT respectively.

The production of inland fisheries stands at 1.30 LMT, marginally down from the previous year's 1.31LMT. In 2016-17, the inland fish catch was at a higher 2 LMT, up from 1.46 LMT in the earlier year (2015-16).

"This year, production of fish from marine and inland sources has dipped," admitted finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar. He added that considering the massive employment potential of the sector, they would take measures to boost production.

However, a senior official from the fisheries department, attributed the fall in marine fish production to over-fishing and underreporting of figures by stakeholders. "It must be noted that higher marine fish catch is not necessarily good. It also points to over-exploitation of resources," he explained.

The official said the inland fish catch had fallen marginally due to drought and lack of adequate publicity of schemes. "Forward and backward linkages must be created to ensure farmers take to inland fishing as a source of extra income," he noted.

The exports of fish from Maharashtra, have slipped to 1.63 LMT, from 1.81LMT in 2017-18 and 1.51 LMT in 2016-17. In 2015-17, a total of 1.28 LMT fish was exported from the state. However, the value of these exports has risen from Rs 3,673 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 4,321 crore and Rs 4,907 crore in 2016-17 and 2017-18. In 2018-19, the value is estimated at Rs 5,043 crore.

Maharashtra has 16,894 marine fishing boats in operation, of which 13,548 are mechanised. In addition, the area suitable for inland and brackish water fishing in the State is 3.17 lakh ha and 0.10 lakh ha respectively.

Decline In Catch