Sharad Pawar wants NCP to follow RSS-like voter connect

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar has never hidden his strong opposition to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology but he has now exhorted his party members to emulate RSS' outreach and campaign strategy. Pawar's message to the party leaders and its rank and file is to step up their efforts to mingle with the people from now instead of waiting for the announcement of schedule for election to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Pawar's advice come against the backdrop of NCP's drubbing in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election in which the party won 4 seats in Maharashtra against is own expectations of 12 seats.

Pawar had started interaction with the party workers across the state. During his maiden interaction at Pimpri, which falls in Maval constituency where his grand nephew Parth Pawar lost to Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne, Pawar on Thursday said RSS activists never give up but establish contact and maintain it regularly purely due to their persuasive tactics.

''Learn from RSS activist persistence and patience. Start approaching voters from now. If you start later then the voters will contest the timing,'' Pawar said. He further insisted that the party worker should hold frequent interaction with the voters from the area earmarked for them. This will help the party consolidate its presence.

''If RSS activist is assigned particular area with a list of persons given in advance, he will make all efforts to adhere to it. If a particular person does not meet him in the morning he will against try in the afternoon. If not that time will again try in the evening and night or next day. He will never give up till he meets the particular person,'' Pawar explained saying that the RSS activist's style of functioning was shared to him by one of the BJP MP.

Pawar said BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha poll was due to consistent and continued contact programme by RSS and BJP workers. He reiterated that the party workers should pull up the socks for NCP's revival and told workers that RSS activist's campaign style may be one of the options to explore.

