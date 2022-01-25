Senior citizens account for 84% of Mumbai's Covid deaths in January so far: BMC

In India's financial capital Mumbai, more senior citizens lost their lives during third wave than during the deadly second wave of Covid-19 triggered by Delta. However, overall data shows that the Omicron-driven third wave has claimed fewer lives (159), way lower than the second wave peak.

A BMC analysis of the mortalities shows that senior citizens have remained the most vulnerable group throughout the pandemic. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, senior citizens account for 84% of Mumbai's Covid-19 deaths in January so far. This makes it much higher proportion of fatalities than during the second wave.

Earlier, 89% of people who succumbed to Covid-19 in Mumbai between January 1 to January 16, 2022, were above 60 years of age, while 11% were between 40 and 60 years of age, according to the statistics provided by the health department of the BMC.

BMC data reveals that of the 159 deaths recorded so far, 134 were of people above 60 years, 20 which is 13% were between 40 and 60, and five which is about 3% were below 40 years of age. The numbers show that up to 86% had one or more underlying health conditions and many were also unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

During the second wave of Covid-19 in April-May last year, the proportion of senior citizens succumbing to Covid had dropped to 65% and 60% respectively. Deaths of people between 40-60 years had increased to 30% in April and 32.5% in May.

Deaths had increased even in age groups under 40, where the case fatality rate touched 5% and 7% in the two months. During second wave younger people died despite being treated with the right medicines. The third wave started around December 21, 2021 and peaked on January 7, 2022 with 20,971 cases.

Meanwhile, a survey has revealed that the third wave has hit the country's rural districts hard and the daily cases are rapidly rising.