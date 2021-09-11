Sakinaka rape case: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray directs probe to be fast-tracked

After a 30-year-old woman, who was raped and brutalized with rods in a stationary tempo in Mumbai's Sakinaka, died on Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered fast track trial in the case.

In a press release, CM Thackeray said, "The rape and subsequent death of a woman in the Sakinaka area is an act of disgrace to humanity and the perpetrator will be severely punished. In this regard, I have also spoken to the Home Minister of the state. The incident is reprehensible."

The Chief Minister has taken full information about the incident and has also spoken to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale. CM Thackeray also said that the case would be fast-tracked and the victim would get justice.

In addition to this, the CM also directed that the probe should be expedited.

For the uninformed, the incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday on Khairani Road of the Sakinaka area of northwest Mumbai, and police recovered her in a pool of blood around 3 am on Friday. Police said that the woman was raped and then beaten with a rod. The rapist also allegedly shoved a rod in her private parts, dumped her body on the desolate road before decamping from there.

Meanwhile, earlier today, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has taken serious cognizance of the matter and said that a member will be sent to inquire if there is no development in the case. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis condemned Mumbai's Sakinaka rape case and demanded a special fast-track court for the case on Saturday.