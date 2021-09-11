Mumbai: Sakinaka rape victim, who was assaulted with iron rod, dies

A 30-year-old woman, who was raped and brutalized with rods in a stationary tempo in Mumbai's Sakinaka, died on Saturday (September 11) at a civic hospital as the incident sparked outrage all over Maharashtra.

According to police, the woman was raped and then beaten with a rod, the rapist allegedly shoved a rod in her private parts, dumped her body on the desolate road before decamping from there.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday on Khairani Road of the Sakinaka area of northwest Mumbai, and police recovered her in a pool of blood around 3 am on Friday.

succumbed to her injuries following excessive bleeding at a civic hospital a short while ago, an official said.

"It`s a tragic end... She had suffered very severe internal injuries and has passed away," Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande told IANS.

She said the victim has two minor daughters and appealed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to consider compensation for them.

A police official said that the attempt to murder charges shall now be enhanced to murder on the sole accused arrested, Mohan Chavan, and further investigations are on.

(With agency inputs)