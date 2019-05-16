Rain forecasts upset BMC as reservoirs turn dry

Headlines

Meet man who worked in Rs 5,77,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

Caffeine Intake: How consuming too much caffeine can effect your health

7 yoga asanas for hypothyroidism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

'Who are they?': Sameer Wankhede says he doesn't know who Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone are, calls himself 'man of law'

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Rain forecasts upset BMC as reservoirs turn dry

Civic body to decide on water cut by June end after reviewing situation

article-main
Latest News

Prajakta Kasale

Updated: May 16, 2019, 05:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Though Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received permission from the state government to use reserve stock of water which will be enough up to July, the prediction of delay and below normal monsoon has increased worries of the corporation. The civic body will take the decision after review ing situation in June. The civic body is not increasing the volume of water cut as of now but has appealed to citizens to use water judicially.

After the scanty rainfall, the seven lakes and dams with a collective storage capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres water had only 91 per cent stock at the end of monsoon. The lake level decreased sharply in October and the civic body took the decision of 10 per cent water cut on November 14, when the stock dipped further to 76 per cent. Though the city has only 12 per cent of water which can last only for a month now, BMC has received official permission from the state government to use 1.70 lakh million water from reserve stock which can be used for another month. But even after this calculation, the forecast declared by the India Meteorological Department has increased BMC officer's concern. The forecast suggested late arrival of monsoon by a week and there is also a possibility of below-normal rain. The new commissioner Pravin Kumar Pardeshi assured no more water cut as of now, but the civic officers are monitoring the situation every day and the decision about the water cut will be taken in June end.

"In the last 10 years, we generally received 1 lakh million litres of water in June irrespective of the monsoon arrival dates. If it happens this year also, then we don't have to worry till July end," said a senior officer from the Hydraulic Department. But there was a water scarcity in 2014 after a delay in the monsoon and Mumbaikars faced 20 per cent water cut in July even there were some spells.

"Mumbai has enough stock, but at the same time there is so much water scarcity in the rest of the state that we should use water judicially," said Ashok Kumar Tawadia, Hydraulic Department chief.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India's third richest man with net worth Rs 258000 crore, only behind Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Delhi Services Bill, 6 others get President’s assent, become laws

Watch: Rohit Sharma visits Tirupati Balaji temple with wife Ritika Sajdeh ahead of Asia Cup 2023

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, Bihar, UP for next few days; check full list here

Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's charming chemistry in Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao, Anirudh's Jawan song impresses fans

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE