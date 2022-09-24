Navratri 2022: Mumbai's famous Shri Mahalakshmi Temple ghatasthapana schedule, aarti timings

File Photo

Navratri 2022 is just around the corner and one of Mumbai's oldest temples, Mahalaxmi Temple, is all set to welcome and worship Goddess Durga during this festival. The Mahalaxmi Temple, located on the Bhulabai Desai Road was built around the 16th-17th century. The main presiding deity of the temple is Goddess Lakshmi, but Goddess Kali and Saraswati are also worshiped here.

Every day of Navratri, lakhs of devotees come for darshan. On Lalita Panchami, Ashtami, and holidays, the number of devotees is expected to reach three lakh. A separate queue has also been arranged for elderly, disabled, and pregnant women.

All VIP pass holders will have to go through the security system. The chief manager of Mahalakshmi temple, Sharadchandra Padhye, has said that the temple management and police administration have made all kinds of preparations for the safety of the devotees.

Mahalakshmi Shardiya Navratri Festival is starting on Monday

September 26, 2022, and Ghatasthana will be done in the temple before sunrise at 5:30 am followed by flag hoisting at 6.30 am and Aarti at 7.00 am.

Lalita Panchami Puja is on Friday, September 30, 2022. On Monday, October 3, 2022, is Ashwin Shuddha Ashtami and Ashtami Havanas will start at 1.30 pm and Purnahuti will be at 4.20 pm followed by Aarti.

October 5, 2022, is Vijayadashami and on other days Navratri Aarti is at 7.00 am, the temple will be closed from 11.45 am to 12.20 pm for Naivedya.

The temple will open at 5.00 am and close at 10.00 pm during the Navratri festival. A total of 62 CCTV cameras have been installed on the premises of the temple and in the surrounding area. The arrangements have been done in the temple under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police and Assistant Commissioner of Police Neelkanth Patil, Gadevi Police Station, Senior Police Inspector Dattaram Girap, other officers

class police personnel, Sanjay Moryen of Dragon, Raju Nilakje, Ajay Singh.

Navratri 2022: Mantras to chant

Ya devi sarvabhuteṣu maa brahmachariṇi rupeṇa sansthita |Namastasyai namastasyai namastasyai namo namah || Dadhana kara padmabhyama akṣamala kamaṇḍalu |Devi prasidatu maa brahmachariṇyanuttama ||

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥

Yaa Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Shakti Roopena Samsthitah||Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namaha||