Navratri 2022: Here are some workout tips to keep in mind while fasting

One of India's holy days, Navratri, is observed all across the nation. Goddess Durga's followers worship the nine avataars during the course of a nine-day festival. Navratri is commemorated twice a year. With Ghatasthapana on September 26 and Vijay Dashami and Durga Visarjan on October 5, Sharad Navratri 2022 will take place this year.

Navratri is a fortunate Hindu holiday that honours the goddess Durga. Throughout the nation, Navratri, a significant Hindu festival, is observed to commemorate the Goddess Durga's entry into our homes in her different forms. During Navratri, many followers of Goddess Durga observe fasts. There are a few things that people who exercise regularly need to remember during fasting. Here are some tips to work out while fasting.

Yoga

Whatever your goal, yoga can help you achieve it. Regular yoga practise will keep you mentally and physically healthy as well as energised. A suitable surya namaskar workout is a great option if you want to lose weight. However, yoga positions like the cat-cow posture, upward and downward dog, pigeon stance, cobra pose, etc. are a wonderful choice if you want to put on muscle.

Fruit or vegetable salad

It would be great if you gave up those fried snacks and replaced them with some healthier alternatives. And because you won't be eating meat, eggs, or poultry, make sure you have vegetarian protein sources on hand to properly fuel your muscles. Another benefit of eating a clean diet is that you won't have to exhaust yourself for long periods of time.

READ | Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022: Do these rituals on Sarva Pitru Amavasya

Stretching

Stretching both before and after exercise is important. So don't be afraid to relax your muscles after a workout session. In addition, there are numerous stretches that can both help you manage your weight and stay relaxed.

Dance

Be a part of any local ‘garba’ night if it's happening, because dancing is a terrific way to work out. This way you will be able to enjoy Navratri while keeping fast.

Go Slow

Consider low-intensity interval training instead of high-intensity interval training. Considering that you won't be eating a regular meal while keeping the Navratri fast Exercises that require more energy should be avoided; instead, choose exercises that are simple to perform and require less energy.