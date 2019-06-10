Mumbai Traffic Police identify 215 flood spots, divert you to new way

As a part of monsoon preparedness, the Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) have identified flooding spots across the city. While taking note of the previous instances of waterlogging and flooding, the traffic cops have identified a total of 215 locations in 34 traffic divisions across the city and have diverted traffic from 145 spots in advance. The cops have also stepped up their game and prepared a time table after identifying days and timings of high tide between June and September.

Of the 215 spots identified by the MTP, some fall under the traffic division of Byculla, Colaba, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Santacruz, Sahar, Malad and Pydhonie. Kherwadi and Kalanagar junctions, Amarsons and RK Mission Junction on Linking Road and several locations on SV Road are among the other flood-prone areas.

Apart from identifying these spots, the MTP has also taken steps to rise to the occasion during an emergency. These include the deployment of towing vehicles, keeping private boats on standby and tie-up with companies providing JCB machines. Over 167 swimmers have also been tied-up with the traffic cops to provide assistance during uncertain periods.

"We are making ourselves monsoon-ready and more equipped to deal with the worst. In addition to flood spots, we have also identified 11 possible landslide spots and we are in touch with the civic body to instal safety nets as a precautionary measure. After consulting with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the MTP has prepared a list of 29 days of the four months of monsoon which might witness high tide. The dates will also be displayed on the LED display boards across the city. Cable operators too shall be roped in to broadcast the details to the audience at large," said a senior traffic police officer.

Speaking about it, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (traffic headquarter), Shahaji Umap said, "This time around, we have taken extreme pre-emptive measures to keep the city safe. After identifying the flooding spots, 145 traffic diversions have already been put in place across 34 traffic divisions in the city. The highest number of traffic diversions would be in Bandra, as all roads, right from SV Road to Link Road would be affected in case of a heavy downpour."

Traffic police have also tied up with various agencies like civic hospitals, ambulances, fire officials to be well prepared to help in adverse situations.