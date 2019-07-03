Mumbai rains: Watery grave for two friends in car

Two friends died inside their car after it drowned inside Malad subway, when the duo could not judge the depth of the water in the underpass on Monday night. The families of the deceased blame the authorities for their slow response and have demanded an explanation from the civic body. The deceased were identified as Irfan Khan (37) and Gulshad Shaikh (38) . Due to heavy showers, the water sneaked inside the car and after trying their best to get out of the vehicle, they failed and gradually water completely submerged the car. Hussain, brother of Irfan said "If agencies had acted on time, both lives could have been saved."