Mumbai: Nariman Point to get the tallest building for lawmakers

Nariman Point is all set to get the tallest residential tower as the Maharashtra Government has approved the design of reconstruction of the 50-storey skyrocketed Manora MLA Hostel with the floor space index (FSI) of 5.6. The bhoomipoojan of the proposed project is scheduled on Tuesday by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to the official who is part of this project told DNA that the government wants to accommodate all its 288 Member of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of state legislative assembly and 78 Member of Legislative Council (MLCs) from the state legislative council. "Each MLA and MLC will get 1,000 sq ft carpet of residential area, where 300-350 sq ft space can be used for office plus residence for personal assistant of the respective MLA and MLC. The choice of the office area will depend upon the respective MLA and MLC," said the government official, who requested anonymity.

He further informed that presently they have got the commencement certificate up to the plinth with the approved FSI of 5.4. "We want the FSI of 6.4 for this ambitious residential project. So far Maharashtra Government has granted the FSI of 5.38 to its own building. Once we get the approval, the additional floors will be loaded over these buildings at Nariman Point. The project will be completed in the next 30 months. The total land area of Manora MLA Hostel is 3.32 acre. We will also provide state-of-the-art facilities such as gym, yoga room, recreation centre, shops and small offices for various government departments like railway for booking tickets. Besides, each floor will also have a lounge and a medical room. The total constructions area of this project will be 10 lakh sq ft area."

The Manora MLA Hostel was constructed in 1980s with 320 total flats of 450 sq ft. One MLA/MLC was given two flats – one for him or her and the another for his or her PA or guests. Due to poor quality of constructions, the MLA or MLC was asked to vacate after the report of roof slab collapse incidents. The old buildings have been demolished to pave way for the new high-rise towers. Currently, most of the elected representatives are staying on rent in various parts of the city.

The state government has roped in National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) India as the project management consultant and renowned architect Shashi Prabhu has been appointed as the chief architect of the proposed project. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 400 crore.

Another official further said that with higher FSI, they will also able to construct 30 more apartments for the ex MLAs and MLCs. Presently, the former elected representatives will be staying in the extended MLA Hostel near the Gateway of India. "Once the Manora building is reconstructed, then all the MLAs (288) and MLCs (78) will be under one roof at Nariman Point. Presently, they are scattered at three places. Besides, Manora is close to the Mantralaya and Vidhan Bhavan so the elected representatives can easily come for their work," he added.

A Home For MLAS