Mumbai: Human chain to protest tree cutting in Aarey Colony

The aim is to appeal to the Tree Authority of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) against the proposal to cut 2,238 trees for car-shed of Metro-3 at Aarey Colony.

Amit Srivastava

Updated: Aug 20, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

In order to spread the green message, the citizens on Tuesday will form a human chain at Aarey Colony on Tuesday. The aim is to appeal to the Tree Authority of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) against the proposal to cut 2,238 trees for car-shed of Metro-3 at Aarey Colony. The civic body is scheduled to visit the forest area Tuesday morning.

Activist Zoru Bhathena said that they will welcome the Tree Authority members at the Aarey Colony forest. "It is good that they have considered to visit the site before taking a final call,"said Bhathena. He added that they will discuss about the trees that are proposed to be cut and how this will impact the greenery of the city.

On August 13, the Tree Authority had put the proposal to cut 2,238 trees in Aarey Colony on hold. The members of the committee had sought a complete rehabilitation plan of 27 tribal padas (small villages), believed to be affected because of axing trees.

The ruling Shiv Sena has been opposing tree cutting in the city. Sena members had asked why other places were not considered for Metro-3 car-shed. A total 3,691 trees are proposed to be cut for the car-shed. 2,238 trees will be cut in the first phase, and, 464 trees to be transplanted.

Yashwant Jadhav, senior Shiv Sena leader and member of Tree Authority said that there were 82,000 objections and suggestions for the proposed tree cutting in Aarey. "Did administration reply all to objections, were the citizens satisfied with the reply?"asked Jadhav. He added that the administration needs to come up with the rehabilitation plan of 27 tribal villages that would be affected because of tree cutting.

