Mumbai: Confident of win, aamras lunch on anvil

A day before the long-standing anticipation of who will form the next government finally comes to rest on Thursday after the rigorous two-month campaign ends with counting and results by the Election Commission, DNA takes a sneak peek into how the candidates ready for the big day.



With stress at an all-time high, candidates throughout the city could be seen preparing and anticipating for the results all in their own manner. While some decided to stick to their normal routine, others struck an optimistic note and started to prepare for a celebration, come victory day.



To that end, Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale, who contested from the Mumbai South Central constituency, visited his parents in Mankhurd and followed it up with a visit to the Narmadeshwar Mandir in the same region.



Meanwhile, BJP's Poonam Mahajan, the candidate from Mumbai North Central constituency, decided to unwind after the demanding campaign and spent some quality time with her family.



Then there were the uber-confident candidates who prematurely readied for victory celebrations. Gopal Shetty, the BJP candidate from Mumbai North constituency, placed an order of around 2,000 sweets to distribute among his workers. During the day, he also visited slums in Borivali west to call for a halt to their demolition, and in the evening, attended the Iftaar party at Haj House that was also attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis among other dignitaries.



Some BJP members and supporters that DNA spoke to were also busy preparing for celebrations, anticipating a positive outcome.



"Various members of Shivaji Park Gymkhana have contributed to celebrations, which will take place if the result announced is in our favour. We have also planned an aamras puri lunch to be held on Friday in the Gujarati community hall in Matunga," said a BJP party worker.