Mumbai

Mumbai

Mumbai Bridge Collapse: Injured man murmurs wife's number to cops

A stationary worker, Avlani suffered from a jaw and hand injuries. While his mobile phone got damaged inside the debris and lost his bag too, he was not able to contact his relatives.

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Mar 16, 2019, 06:00 AM IST

A 45-year-old Dombivali resident Jayesh Avlani had visited CST to meet his elder brother on Thursday evening in order to exchange money from him. While his brother did not turn up for the met, he was going back to the station but got injured after the bridge collapsed.

A stationary worker, Avlani suffered from a jaw and hand injuries. While his mobile phone got damaged inside the debris and lost his bag too, he was not able to contact his relatives.

He is admitted to Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Hospital and is in stable condition. According to his family, he was on the bridge.

His mother-in-law, Sharda Rathod, said, "One of the police officers contacted us. While his mobile phone was damaged, he murmured his wife's number to the police officer. Her phone was not reachable, so later they contacted me. I told my daughter to visit along with me to the hospital but informed her only after coming to the hospital "

Avlani underwent a CT scan on Friday. After looking at the medical reports, the doctors will decide if he requires any surgery.

