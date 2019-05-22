Metro-6 work: Mumbai locals upset over stand to hack down 899 trees

The common sentiment among Mumbaikars, who attended the public hearing held on Wednesday at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) headquarters in Bandra, was a disappointment.

The hundred-odd city-dwellers, who attended this hearing were appalled when the planning agency told that close to 1,200 trees might be cut down for the 14.48-km-long Metro-6 rail along Swami Samarth Nagar-JVLR-Vikhroli. Of the 1,200 trees, the MMRDA officials confirmed that 899 trees will be chopped off for sure. "Why cannot the MMRDA take efforts to save trees? The pillars of this Metro-6 corridor should be planned in a way that trees are spared.

The trees which are there on the median are all dying, and MMRDA authorities are not watering them," said Snehal Basrur, a resident of Kanjurmarg, who was present at the hearing.

Other Mumbaikars who had come for the hearing questioned the Metro rail depot proposed at Kanjurmarg which will lead to the destruction of mangroves. "When we told the MMRDA to shift the carshed to Kanjurmarg instead of Aarey for the other Metro rail line, we were informed that it is not possible. Now, they have proposed a carshed and a depot on the same land. So, what about the mangroves there? Also, they propose to hack down 899 trees which are around 60 trees per kilometre. Not to forget, on the remaining stretch, more trees are being identified for felling," said D Stalin, an environmentalist from Vanashakti.

The officials from DMRC and MMRDA explained that these trees fall on the Swami Samarth Nagar-Mahakali Caves-JVLR-Powai route that is part of the first two packages of the work. The counting of trees that will be affected in the third package, which is Powai Lake-Vikhroli on Eastern Express Highway (EEH), is yet to be ascertained. "There are 899 trees that will be affected in the first two packages. We expect around 200-300 more trees that might have to be cut due to the work on Metro-6 rail line. We will try our best to save as many trees as possible," said PK Sharma, Project Director, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) that is carrying out this work on behalf of MMRDA.

Moreover, people also questioned the logic behind not going underground than an elevated one. The 33-km long Metro 3 of Colaba-Bandra-Seepz corridor is underground. "There is so much of noise and air pollution. The MMRDA is using public money without consulting the people. Why wasn't public hearing held before beginning the work," said Pamela Cheema, resident of Powai.

The MMRDA officials said they expect another 200-300 trees more on the stretch between IIT Bombay to Vikhroli for which survey is on. The locals called this public hearing a farce.

