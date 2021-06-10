Mumbai Rains: BIG update on Mumbai local train services - Read details here

As heavy rains lashed Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday (June 9), several low-lying areas of Mumbai were flooded and it affected the movement of local trains. The flooded roads also disrupted road traffic. The services of Mumbai local trains were suspended on several routes and many trains were delayed due to heavy rains and flooded.

The Central Railway, however, later took to Twitter to update passengers that Mumbai local trains would be running on all routes on Thursday (June 10). The Central Railway CPRO said Railways have kept all machinery on alert mode and is keeping a close eye on the situation.

“Trains are running on all corridors. There is a high tide of 4.26 meters at 12.17 pm and a forecast of heavy rainfall. Railways have kept all machinery on alert mode and monitoring the situation closely: Central Railway CPRO,” the tweet said.

It is to be noted that the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms till June 13 in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

Fifteen teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been positioned in various parts of Maharashtra keeping in mind the heavy rains.

Four teams have been based in Ratnagiri, two each in Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Raigad, Thane and one in Kurla (east Mumbai suburb), NDRF Director General S N Pradhan said in a tweet.