Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP leadership swings into action to pacify aspirants

In view of a large scale rebellion and protest against the declaration of two lists by BJP, the party strategist Bhupendra Yadav and organisation secretary Vijay Puranik have swung into action to communicate with those disgruntled leaders with an appeal to stay united for party's victory.

Besides, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has played a key role in ticket distribution, is also working hard to keep situation under control. BJP sitting legislators and aspirants, who were denied ticket from Kalyan, Nagpur, Nashik, Latur and couple of other districts, hit the roads and also tried to vent their feelings before party leaders.

State BJP general secretary, told DNA, "Reactions from the sitting legislators and aspirants were quite obvious. Party does not see any problem as senior leaders are already talking to those legislators and aspirants to stay cool.

The party hopes they will fall in party line and work for the candidates in their respective districts.'' He gave example of sitting legislator from Kothrud Prof Megha Kulkarni who after she was dropped to make way for the state president Chandrakant Patil has said she will ensure Patil wins by huge margin.

A section of local workers of the BJP opposed party's decision to field Abhimanyu Pawar, personal assistant of Fadnavis, from Ausa Assembly seat. Supporters of minister of food and civil supplies Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar staged rasta roko to protest Pawar's nomination. Similarly, Shiv Sena activists also opposed BJP's move to nominate Abhimanyu Pawar saying that he is an outsider. Former legislator Dinkar Mane has conveyed to the party leadership that the party should take back the seat and a son of the soil be fielded.