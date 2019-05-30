Dr Payal Tadvi Suicide: Maharashtra SC/ST commission seeks reports from BYL Nair Hospital

The state's Maharashtra schedule class and schedule tribe (SC/ST) commission has asked the medical authority of BYL Nair Hospital to submit the anti-ragging committee report, minutes of anti-ragging committee meeting held in the hospital from 2018 till May 23, 2019, postmortem report and other statements to the commission in order to probe the matter.

On Wednesday, May 29, Abeda, mother of Dr Payal Tadvi spent her day at Agripada police station to give an in-depth statement to the police in front of the commission in order to get into more details of the case.

Former judge, CL Thool, chairperson of the commission was present along with few other commission members at the police station while the statement was recorded.

CL Thool, said, "She got admission in Topiwala Medical College (Nair Hospital) for post-graduation in 2018. As per her mother's statement, while she faced ragging in the first few months, later on, she was harassed by her senior by giving out remarks on her caste."

He further, added, "We have listed few pointers about the investigation done so far and also asked the police to revisit the room where she was found hanging. We will be also looking at the details whether there were any ragging incidents during the time of medical admissions as well as whether the students are made aware of the anti-ragging rules."

The commission has asked Dr Tadvi's mother to give a detailed statement since the time of her daughter's admission in the medical college to the police.

Sandesh Wagh, general secretary in the commission, said, "We have served notice to the dean of the hospital and police authority to investigate the matter in detail. There is still a dispute on the complaint letter. While the mother has confirmed that she has given a complain letter to the college, the college authority states that the complaint letter was withdrawn by the family. We are also checking on the issue."

Besides this, the Maharashtra State Commission for Woman too has written a letter to the medical college authority to submit a report on the matter to them.