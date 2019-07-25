DNA Follow-Up: When high-speed railway meets suburban, Metro

The bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will not just enable faster commute between two cities but will also improve connectivity between modes of transport.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is working on connecting Thane suburban railway station and IL&FS Metro station with high-speed rail stations to integrate other modes of public transportation.

On July 24, DNA reported about the tunneling work to begin after March next year in the article 'Drilling for Bullet Train by next March'. According to senior officials from NHSRCL they have begun plans for creating an extension of Thane suburban station on the drawing board. This will be connected to the high-speed rail station, though there is no clarity on how the two will be connected. The high-speed rail station is expected to come up near Dive-Anjur.

"We are planning to build an additional station at Thane which will connect suburban rail and high-speed rail," said an official from NHSRCL.

Stich In Time The high-speed rail station is expected to come up near Dive-Anjur This will not only enable faster commute but also improve connectivity between modes of transport If people take the bullet train from Thane, they can reach Bandra Kurla Complex within 10 minutes

As of now, there is no plan to connect Virar suburban rail with the bullet train station which will halt at Virar too. If people take the bullet train from Thane, they can reach Bandra Kurla Complex within 10 minutes. From Virar, the commute will be of 26 minutes and from Boisar it will take 45 minutes.

Similarly, the high-speed rail will connect the Metro rail station. According to sources, a skywalk connecting the BKC high-speed rail terminus with the IL&FS station of DN Nagar-Mandale Metro 2B will be built. This 23.6 km long Metro line will help people alighting from Bullet train to go all the way to western and eastern suburbs.