Vivo X60 Pro+ launch today: All you need to know about the phone

The X60 Pro Plus model will be launched by Vivo on January 21. As the fans are waiting with bated breath, let's look at certain features of the phone ahead of its launch.

Reportedly, the phone will have a leather back panel housing a rectangular camera module. It will also have an under-screen fingerprint sensor.

This will be Vivo's first phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with a 120HZ display.

The model will come in 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB RAM and storage combinations, according to the company’s official China website.

The back panel of the phone will also be equipped with quad-camera set up that’s said to come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The new phone will also have Zeiss optics.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ will join the likes of Vivo X60 and X60 Pro smartphones. According to reports, X60 has a triple rear camera setup while X60 Pro house quad rear camera setup..The X60 is equipped with with a 48MP camera, 13MP ultrawide, and 13MP portrait lens. The same configuration will also be available in the Pro variant, though 8MP periscope zoom lens will be increased.

Both smartphones feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz housing Samsung's new Exynos 1080 processor. The company may provide a 4200 mAh battery to the Pro variant..