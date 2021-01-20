Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2021: Compare and check best deals here

The sale that begins today for everyone will end on January 23 on Amazon, while Flipkart's Sale will end on January 24.

Amazon and Flipkart are providing discounts and heavy cashback offers on Smart TVs, iPhone laptops, among other gadgets. The Republic Day Sale is live for all Flipkart Plus and Amazon Prime users, while for non-Prime and non-Plus customers, the sale will be available from January 20.

The sale that begins today for everyone will end on January 23 on Amazon, while Flipkart's sale will end on January 24.

Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale

The company is offering deals on Bank cards, payment offers, and exchange offers.

check out the best deals here:

iPhone 11 (64GB) at Rs 48999

One can buy the iPhone 11 at just Rs 48999, an HDFC customer to get an additional 10 percent discount on credit and debit card.

iPhone SE (64GB) at Rs 31999

The phone will be available on Flipkart at just Rs 31999. Besides, HDFC customers will get an additional discount worth Rs 3000. one can also avail exchange offer on this phone and can get Rs 16500 off.

Xiaomi’s 32-inch Mi TV 4A Pro at Rs 14999

Mi TV will be available on Flipkart at just Rs 14999, also the megastore is offering the buyers an exchange offer of up to Rs 11,000.

Mi 4X Ultra HD at Rs 33999

The e-commerce giant is offering LED Smart Android TV at just Rs 33999.

Amazon Great Republic Sale

The e-commerce giant is offering a 10 percent instant discount on SBI bank credit cards. EMI customers can avail of a Bajaj Finserv, Amazon Pay Later, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card is offering its customers n-cost EMI option at EMI card.

Know the best deals here

iPhone 12 mini at Rs 64490

The phone will be available on Amazon at just Rs 64490, buyer can avail of a discount of Rs 4500 on the SBI credit card and up to Rs 12400 on an exchange offer.

iPhone 11 at Rs 53999

One can purchase it at Rs 53999, there is no discount on an SBI bank card.

Apple's AirPods at Rs 10990

One can purchase it at a discount of Rs 10990, SBI credit card customer can buy the earbuds for less than Rs 10000.

Amazon Fire TV stick (2020 model) at Rs 2799

The stick will be available on Amazon is for Rs 2799 with 60 percent off on the subscription plans of Fire TV apps including SonyLIV, Zee5, Voot, and many more.