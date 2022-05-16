iPhone 14 Max to launch in India at THIS price: Find out its features, launch date, and more

Image for representation

The upcoming iPhone 14 series will be unveiled later this year. Like every year, there are four new iPhones slated to be released, however this time there will be no mini model. Apple's iPhone 14 Max is more likely to be unveiled this time around.

Apple is reportedly planning to eliminate the iPhone mini this year owing to the device's detrimental impact on sales of the iPhone SE line of smartphones. The company is now selling the iPhone SE (2022), which was introduced earlier this year. The 64GB version of the iPhone SE (2022) costs Rs 43,900, while the 256GB model costs Rs 58,900.

Many details regarding the next iPhone models, including the iPhone 14 Max, have been leaked before of the device's formal debut. What we know thus far regarding the new iPhone 14 Max is presented below in further detail.

iPhone 14 Max specifications

Display: The iPhone 14 Max is rumoured to have a 6.1-inch screen with a large notch like the iPhone 12. The notch on the Pro model is believed to be shaped like a pill.

Processor: All four iPhone 14 models are anticipated to be powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, which is supposed to be more optimised than the A15 Bionic processor that powers the iPhone 13 series.

Storage: Like the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 14 models are likely to offer a minimum of 128GB capacity and a maximum of 512GB storage.

Camera: The iPhone 14 is likely to contain a single camera sensor on the front panel and two for the rear, similar to the iPhone 13 series.

Battery: The iPhone 14 series is expected to have better battery life than its predecessors. The iPhone 13's battery lasts almost a full day on a single charge.

iPhone 14 Max design

iPhone 14 Pro models will likely have an update from Apple, but the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are anticipated to look like the iPhone 13 when they launch. This year's iPhone 14 Max is rumoured to include two rear-facing camera sensors as well as a huge notch on the front panel. As with the iPhone 13 series, several other colours are planned for the smartphone.

iPhone 14 Max price in India

In the wake of an anonymous tip, we're now privy to the costs of all four models. It was reported that the iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost $899, which is almost Rs 70,000. India's hefty import tariffs and GST, on the other hand, may result in a little higher price for the gadget. It costs Rs 69,900 to buy the iPhone 13 in India right now. It is expected that the iPhone 14 would cost somewhat less than the iPhone Max when it launches globally.