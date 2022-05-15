Chandra Grahan 2022: Know ‘Blood Moon’ lunar eclipse date, time, visibility in India

Photo: Pixabay

The first lunar eclipse of the year is set to take place in the next 24 hours. The first lunar eclipse of 2022 comes on May 16 (Monday), a little over a fortnight after the first solar eclipse of the year back on April 30.

Timing of lunar eclipse in India

As per NASA, the penumbral eclipse will begin at 1:32 UTC on May 16 which is or 7:02 am Indian Standard Time (IST). The partial eclipse begins at 2:27 UTC or 7:57 am IST. The totality begins at 3:29 UTC or 8:59 am IST.

Totality ends at 4:53 UTC or 10:23 am IST. The partial eclipse ends at 5:55 UTC (11:25 am IST) and finally the penumbral eclipse ends at 6:50 UTC (12:20 pm IST).

Where is it visible? How to view from India?

The first lunar eclipse of 2022 will be visible in many parts of the world from the Americas, including the US, to Africa and Western Europe. However, it will not be directly visible in the sky from any part of India.

Nevertheless, people living in India can still watch it thanks to a live streaming service offered by NASA broadcasting views from different parts of the globe. People interesting in viewing the eclipse can do use by going to NASA’s Facebook page, YouTube channel or direct live stream link on the official website of the space agency.

For people in any parts of the world where the lunar eclipse will be visible from naked eyes, they do not need any special equipment to view the phenomenon. Telescopes or binoculars will enhance the overall view and redness of the moon.

Why does the moon look red in colour?

The lunar eclipse will make the moon look red in colour just before the totality. This happens due to the same light phenomenon called ‘Rayleigh scattering’, which makes the sky blue and the sunset red in colour.