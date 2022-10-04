Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 goes live: Apple iPhone 11 available under Rs 18,500 for HDFC Bank customers

Apple iPhone 11

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 is now live for Flipkart Plus members. The Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 begins today (October 4) and it will end on October 8. It is worth noting that the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale begins a few days after the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022. The annual Flipkart sale comes with huge discounts on top brands. Nothing Phone (1), Google Pixel 6a, Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 11 and other smartphones are available at a huge discount at the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022.

If you are planning to buy electronic gadgets or devices like laptops, mobiles, smartwatches, and others, this may be the right time to get it. Big Billion Day 2022 will not only give discounts on gadgets, but you can also avail offers on products like clothing, footwear, furniture, beauty, toys, and various others.

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Deals and discounts

During the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022, buyers will be able to get a huge discount on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and others. Customers will also be able to avail great discounts on Apple AirPods, iPad, smartwatch, laptops and other gadgets.

Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank for the Big Dussehra Sale 2022. This means buyers using HDFC Bank credit or debit card will be able to avail 10% instant discount during the annual sale. Usually the 10% instant bank discount on selected banks is capped at Rs 1,000.

Flipkart is also offering exchange deals and no-cost EMI and screen damage protection.

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Apple iPhone 11 under Rs 18,500

Apple iPhone 11 base variant with 64GB of storage is currently priced at Rs 35,990 in the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale. As mentioned above, HDFC Bank customers can get Rs 1,000 discount on EMI transaction, bringin the price of the smartphone down to Rs 34,990. In addition to this, you can exchange your old smartphone to get up to Rs 16,900 off on Apple iPhone 11.