Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Apple iPhone 13 cheaper than Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini

Apple iPhone 13

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 is now live in the Navratri sale, Apple iPhone 13 is priced lesser than Apple iPhone 12. In the Initial day of sale, which was only for Flipkart Plus users, buyers were able to get Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 50,000 and currently the former Apple flagship is available at Rs 56,990 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022. Surprisingly, the Apple iPhone 12 with 128GB of storage, one of the most selling smartphones in last year’s Flipkart sale, is currently priced at Rs 58,990. The Apple iPhone 13 Mini is also priced the same as the Apple iPhone 12 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Apple iPhone 13 deal

As mentioned, the base variant of Apple iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage is currently priced at Rs 56,990 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022. The other two variants of the smartphones with 256GB and 512GB of storage are currently priced at Rs 66,990 and Rs 86,990 respectively. In addition to the reduced price, buyers can avail up to Rs 16,900 off in exchange of your old smartphone. Buyers can also get more discounts based on the payment method they use.

To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants of Apple iPhone 13 are now priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively.

Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.