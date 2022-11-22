Apple iPhone 15 to ditch iPhone 14 and iPhone 13’s flat edge design language, likely to be made of titanium

Apple iPhone 15 is expected to make its debut late next year. It will likely have major changes when compared to its predecessor iPhone 14.

Apple iPhone 15 rumours have taken over the internet since the launch of iPhone 14 series in September. Although it's too early to predict exact specifications of the smartphone that will be launched later next year, we have seen some believable speculations about the iPhone 15 in the last couple of months. Till now, the key attraction of the iPhone 15 series was expected to be the USB-C port and Dynamic Island in every model, however a new report suggests otherwise. According to known Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro, the Apple iPhone 15 will feature a new design with titanium chassis and curved rear edges that will replace the current squared off design.

Until now, it was rumoured that Apple iPhone 15 will follow the similar design language as its predecessor and this is the first time we are hearing anything about Apple’s plan to change the body of the next iPhone model. Apple has been following the same flat edged design since the Apple iPhone 12 series. The last time Apple used curved edges in a smartphone was the iPhone 11.

According to the leaker, the Apple iPhone 15 will have a border that will look quite similar to the bottom edges on the case of Apple's new MacBook Pro models. The tweets from the leaker also suggest that despite the change in body, iPhone 15 will still have a back glass. It is worth noting that Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were also rumoured to get titanium alloy chassis, however that is not the case.

For those who are unaware, titanium is quite hard and is more resistant to scratches when compared to stainless steel. Titanium is also quite stiff so it can also withstand bending. Apple has been using titanium for a while now. The recently launched Apple Watch Ultra and the physical Apple card, both are made of titanium but if the leaker is to be believed then this will be the first time the company will use titanium in an iPhone.

The Apple iPhone 15 series is also expected to comprise four models - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Reports suggest that there will be major differences between the standard iPhone 15 models and the iPhone 15 Pro models. The Pro models in the iPhone 15 lineup are expected to get a better camera, RAM and chipset. The Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are also expected to get a faster USB -C charging port.

The Apple iPhone 15 series will be the smartphone range from the company that will miss out the iconic Lightning Port. Apple has been forced to adapt the USB-C port by new EU and India regulations that seek a universal port in order to reduce e-waste.