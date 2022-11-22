Twitter’s India-made rival Koo reaches major milestone, steep rise in international markets

It is worth noting that Koo has more than 50 million downloads globally.

Twitter’s India-born rival Koo has received tremendous response in Brazil as the app crossed over 1 million downloads within 48 hours of its launch. The company expanded the app to Brazil with the addition of the Portuguese language and within two days of its availability in the country, more than 1 million users have started using Koo. The list of Koo users in Brazil include popular celebrities such as Claudia Leitte, Babu Santana, Rosana Hermann, and several others.

In the first couple of days, Brazilian YouTuber Felipe Neto became the most followed person on Koo in the country with more than 450,000 followers. In response from the Brazilian market, Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO and Co-founder of Koo said, "We are very happy to see the kind of love and support Brazil has shown us. It's great to be the top app in both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in Brazil within 48 hours of being known in the country."

After the launch, Koo was at the top of most downloads list on both Android Play Store and Apple App Store. "We are proud to have started the movement of `Make in India, Make for the World` in the tech product world," said Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder, Koo.

It is worth noting that Koo has more than 50 million downloads globally. Launched in March 2020 as an alternative to Twitter, Koo has been gaining traction in the markets where Musk-owned microblogging platform is facing backlash.

Koo is currently available in 11 languages and it is expected that the platform will witness a significant growth as Twitter users are looking for an alternative since Musk’s takeover. Social media site Mastodon has also witnessed a steep rise in its user base since Musk closed the massive $44 billion buyout deal.