Apple iPhone 15 Pro may get solid-state volume and power buttons, similar to home button design of old iPhones

Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone 14 Pro models will likely feature solid-state volume and power buttons. Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared some new details about the Apple iPhone 15 Pro models that are expected to launch next year. In his latest tweets Kuo has revealed that the high-end iPhone 15 models may adopt a solid-state button design which will feel similar to the home button design of Apple iPhone 7, Apple iPhone 8, Apple iPhone SE 2 and Apple iPhone SE 3.

“There will be Taptic Engines located on the internal left and right sides to provide force feedback to make users feel like they are pressing physical buttons.” Kuo revealed in his tweet.

“Due to this design change, the number of Taptic Engines used in each iPhone will increase from the current one to three. As a result, the existing Taptic Engine suppliers, Luxshare ICT (1st supplier) and AAC Technologies (2nd supplier) will be significant beneficiaries.” he further added.

Kuo also believes that Android smartphones will also follow Apple's design to create new selling points, which is a structural positive for the mobile phone vibrator industry.

Recently at the Wall Street Journal's Tech Live event, Apple's vice president of worldwide marketing Greg Joswiak also confirmed that Apple iPhones in future will have USB-C ports instead of Lightning connector. Joswiak that the company will comply with the new European Union regulation that forces a single charger for all smartphones and tablets from 2024. "We'll have to comply," Joswiak stated during the event. For those who are unaware, On October 4, the EU passed a new law that requires USB Type-C to be the single charger to reduce e-waste.

Apple will reportedly use Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company`s (TMSC) enhanced 3nm process based M3 chip for Macs and A17 Bionic chip for iPhone 15 Pro models that are expected to launch next year.