Apple iPhone 14 launch date leaked, may arrive earlier than expected

Apple iPhone 14

Apple is gearing up to launch new flagship smartphones, Apple iPhone 14 series and till now we have seen numerous leaks and rumours around the new iPhones. Apple usually launches the flagship iPhone models on the second Tuesday of September month and tipsters were also predicting the Apple iPhone 14 launch event to happen on September 13 Tuesday. However, 9to5Google’s Max Weinbach suggests that the Apple iPhone 14 series will be launched on September 6th. He also believes that the Apple iPhone 14 series will go on sale from September 16. To recall, Apple launched the Apple iPhone 13 series on September 14 last year and the smartphones went on sale 10 days later. Earlier this week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggested that Apple is preparing a pre-recorded video for the iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8 launch event.

Gurman believes that the upcoming Apple event will be a virtual one and the company has "started to record" its September event. Since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic, most of the Apple events have been held online. Gurman also suggets that the tech giant may hold two events this fall. As per the analyst, the September event will focus on the new ‌iPhone‌ 14 models and Apple Watch Series 8, while the second event, which will be held in October, will be Mac and iPad-focused.

If reports are to be believed, the Apple iPhone 14 series comprises four models - Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Max, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple may ship the upcoming iPhone 14 smartphone from factories in India and China simultaneously. As per latest tweets by Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is trying to reduce the geopolitical impacts on supply and sees the Indian market as the next key growth driver. “My latest survey indicates Foxconn's iPhone production site in India will ship the new 6.1" iPhone 14 almost simultaneously with China for the first time in 2H22 (India being one quarter or more behind in the past).” Kuo wrote in his Twitter post.