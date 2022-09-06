Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus key specifications leaked ahead of launch tomorrow

Apple iPhone 14 launch (Image: MacRumors)

Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 14 Plus or Apple iPhone 14 Max will be reportedly powered by an ‘enhanced version’ of the A15 Bionic chip. Apple’s Far Out event is just a day away and The Wall Street Journal’s Tim Higgins has shared important information about the upcoming Apple iPhone 14 series. As per the report, the tech giant will use a better A15 Bionic chipset in the lower-end Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 14 Plus models of the iPhone 14 series. As per the reports, the standard iPhone 14 models will be equipped with high-end A15 chip with five-core GPU that helps to get up to 25% faster graphics performance.

For those who are unaware, the A15 Bionic chip powers the Apple iPhone 13 series. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max feature high-end A15 chip and the standard Apple iPhone 13 and Apple iPhone 13 are powered by the A15 chip with four-core GPU.

This is not the first time we have seen reports claiming that Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 14 Max will use the improved A15 Bionic chip. Similar claims about the Apple iPhone 14 series chipsets was also shared by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo a few months ago.

Last month, a report by a South Korean blog also suggested that using the old chipset may also help the company to freeze Apple iPhone 14 price. As per the report, the Apple iPhone 14 will carry the same launch price as the Apple iPhone 13. The report suggests that the move to freeze the launch price of the Apple iPhone 14 base variant is aimed to boost sales. The Apple iPhone 14 is believed to be the most affordable smartphone in the Apple iPhone 14 series as the company may ditch the ‘Mini’ smartphone from the upcoming lineup.