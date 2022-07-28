Apple iPhone 14 camera lens cracking during testing, may impact deliveries

Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders created by Ian Zelbo for Jon Prosser

Apple is just a few weeks away from launching the new Apple iPhone 14 series and although the tech giant is not known to reveal anything, its suppliers and tipsters often reveal what we can expect from the company. Almost every detail about the Apple iPhone 14 series has been leaked online ahead of rumoured September 13 launch. Till now, Apple fans were quite happy with speculation of the company ditching the notch for a pill shaped + punch hole cutout in the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max but latest tweets by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo can disappoint iPhone fans. As per Kuo, Apple iPhone 14 rear camera lens is facing quality control issues and some of the lenses are cracking due to the coating. The analyst suggests that Apple had to relocate iPhone 14 camera orders to a different supplier, following the issue.

As per Kuo, Apple’s move to pick a different supplier will help to mitigate the impact on Apple iPhone 14 series models shipments later this fall. “One more quality issue. My latest survey indicates one of Genius's iPhone 14 rear lenses likely suffered from coating-crack quality issues. Apple had transferred about 10 million lens orders to Largan from Genius to avoid affecting iPhone 14 shipments.” Kuo wrote on Twitter.

“The impact on iPhone 14 shipments can almost be ignored because Largan can fill the supply gap well. The lens coating-crack problem should be addressed within 1-2 months based on experience. But if Genius can't handle the issue, Largan will continue to receive more orders.” he added further.

Apple iPhone 14 series reportedly consists of four smartphones - Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Max, Apple iPhone Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The new devices are expected to hit the production line in August.