Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeMobile

Apple iPhone 14 ad updated after lyrics were confused for racial slur

Apple has updated the videos on social media, including YouTube, for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus launch advertisement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 11:07 AM IST

Apple iPhone 14 ad updated after lyrics were confused for racial slur
Apple's ad had a snippet of Idris Elba’s song Biggest.

Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus launch ad instantly became a viral meme after the lyrics of the background song were mistaken for racial slurs. As per a report by 9to5Mac, the original ad had a snippet of Idris Elba’s song Biggest. In the song, the lyrics repeat the word "Biggest" in such a way that some people heard an offensive racial slur instead. Following the backlash, Apple has responded two months later by removing the vocals from the ad’s soundtrack entirely.

Apple has updated the videos on social media, including YouTube, for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus launch advertisement. According to the report, if one watches the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus launch ads on YouTube today, they will no longer hear any vocals, instead, only the instrumental backing track is played for the entire duration of the video, according to the report.

The video description still credits the Elba song, but all that can be heard is the backing track.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy M53 5G available at just Rs 10,199 on Amazon after Rs 22,800 discount, check details

Originally, the lyrics were something like "Biggest, biggest, biggest, biggest, biggest, this is the biggest bounce of the summer". The "Biggest" word was referring to the launch of the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, which is the company's biggest iPhone launch yet.

However, without context, the pronounced syllables of "Biggest" overlaid with the music caused people to hear the n-word, said the report. (with inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgun stuns in traditional lehanga, netizens say 'beautiful like mom'
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Viral Photos of the Day: Gauahar Khan, Pooja Hegde, Vidya Balan stun fans in stylish outfits
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's palatial home featuring swanky living room, bedroom and more
Congress president polls: Party has had 11 non-Gandhi chiefs since Independence; see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card out: Here's how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.