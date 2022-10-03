Search icon
Apple adds another iconic iPhone model in its 'vintage list'

To recall, when the iPhone 6s was launched, the tech giant continued to sell the iPhone 6 as its lower-cost offering.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 09:08 AM IST

Apple

Apple updates its vintage products list from time to time and this time around the tech giant had added an iconic iPhone model to the list. Launched back in 2014, Apple iPhone 6 is now part of Apple vintage products list. As per AppleInsider, the  iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus received the same classification as antique in February.

To recall, when the iPhone 6s was launched, the tech giant continued to sell the iPhone 6 as its lower-cost offering. It finally stopped sales once the iPhone 7 was released in 2016.

The larger "Plus" model of the iPhone was initially made available with the release of the iPhone 6 series. It also had a new design with curved edges that replaced the iPhone 4 through iPhone 5s`s previous design with flat edges. Along with the iPhone 6, Apple also introduced Apple Pay, a safe way for customers to make purchases online by saving their credit and debit cards in the Wallet app.

What is Apple’s vintage product list

Products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago. Apple provides service and parts for vintage products for up to seven years or as required by law.

(with inputs from IANS)

