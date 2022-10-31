World Vegan Day 2022: Wishes, greetings quotes and WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones

Photo: Pixabay

World Vegan Day is celebrated every year on November 1st to attract people's attention toward adopting vegan food choices to protect the environment. This day was started by the UK Vegan Society on 1 November 1994, that day was also the 50th anniversary of the Vegan Society, although it is said that before this, vegans were not allowed to consume dairy products. People had stopped consuming eggs but after that 'Vegetarian Day' was started on November 1 to pacify the protest.

World vegan day: Excellent health benefits of eating vegan food

A vegan diet does not include any animals. Things like dairy products, milk, honey, cheese, butter, eggs, and meat are not consumed by vegan diet followers. This diet includes only leguminous plants, grains, seeds, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and dry fruits.

Here are some lovely wishes, WhatsApp messages, and quotes to share with your friends and family on World Vegan Day 2022.

World Vegan Day: Messages

“Turning into a vegan is about experiencing a completely different and much kinder world. A very Happy World Vegan Day to you.”

“Being vegan doesn’t mean that your food has to be boring, it means that you have to look beyond what you already know and enjoy new foods. Happy World Vegan Day.”

“Following a vegan diet will always bring you happiness and shower you with goodness because you didn’t kill anyone for your food. Warm wishes on World Vegan Day.”

“God has not created humans to kill others for food. God has created us to save others. Wishing a very Happy World Vegan Day.”

World Vegan Day: WhatsApp wishes

“The existence of humans on the planet should not be a threat to other organisms and that is what World Vegan Day celebrates. Warm greetings on this special day.”

“A vegan is always proud of himself because he knows that he doing good by being kind towards other animals. Happy World Vegan Day to all.

“The idea of cleaner and greener planet doesn’t mean that we are going to wipe away animals for our own hunger. Wishing a very Happy World Vegan Day.

“We all our equal and we all must respect and protect each other’s existence. Warm wishes on World Vegan Day to everyone.”

World Vegan Day: Quotes