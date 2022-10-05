Search icon
World Teachers' Day 2022: Send these WhatsApp wishes, quotes to your teachers to appreciate their efforts

Here are some wishes and quotes for you to send to teachers on the occasion of World Teachers' Day or Teachers' Day and make them feel special.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 09:40 AM IST

A teacher plays a very important role in our development as humans. The teacher develops the learner well in every area of life, from the intellectual to the social. The world celebrates Teachers' Day, also known as World Teachers' Day, on October 5.

This day is observed to recognise the importance of teachers in students' lives. Teachers should care for each student without discrimination and help them develop courage and confidence in addition to educating and instructing them. Without a doubt, teachers are great mentors and thinkers who provide us with the skills to deal with the challenges of life.

Here are some wishes and quotes for you to send to teachers on the occasion of World Teachers' Day and make them feel special.

"If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel three key societal members can make a difference. They are the father, the mother, and the teacher." - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

I really admire the passion you have, and the efforts you put in while teaching. I wish you great health and prosperity in life. Happy World Teachers' Day!

"Good teaching is more a giving of the right questions than a giving of the right answers." - Josef Albers

"Those who educate children well are more to be honored than they who produce them; for these only gave them life, those the art of living well." – Aristotle

"If you were successful somebody along the line gave you some help. There was a great teacher somewhere in your life." - Barack Obama

"I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well." - Alexander the Great

"A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning." - Brad Henry

