World Teachers' Day 2022: History, significance and why it is celebrated on October 5

World Teachers' Day 2022 (file photo)

World Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on October 5 globally to honour and pay tribute to all the teachers. The day is recognised to highlight the great role played by teachers and mentors in the lives of students.

World Teachers' Day: History

World Teachers’ Day has been celebrated since 1994. UNESCO proclaimed October 5 to be World Teachers’ Day in 1994, celebrating the great step made for teachers on 5 October 1966, when a special intergovernmental conference convened by UNESCO in Paris adopted the UNESCO/ILO recommendation concerning the status of teachers, in cooperation with the International Labour Organization (ILO). After the adoption of this recommendation, UNESCO declared October 5 to be World Teachers’ Day.

World Teachers' Day: Significance

It is a day to celebrate how teachers are transforming education but also to reflect on the support they need to fully deploy their talent and vocation, and to rethink the way ahead for the profession globally

World Teachers' Day: Theme

The theme for World Teachers' Day 2022 is “The transformation of education begins with teachers”.

World Teachers' Day: Celebrations

To celebrate this day, several schools around the world organise cultural programmes for teachers or even organise relaxing days for teachers.

The celebrations of World Teachers' Day 2022 will be focused on the commitments and calls for action that were recently discussed in the 'Transforming Education Summit 2022' held in September.