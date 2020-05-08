World Red Cross Day 2020: History, significance & celebration

On May 8th, we celebrate World Red Cross Day every year across the globe. This day is an annual event that celebrates the principles of the "International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement”. It is celebrated every year to pay tribute to the volunteers for their unprecedented contribution to the people in need.

History

May 8th is the anniversary of the birth of Henry Dunant, who was born on 8 May 1828. He was the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the recipient of the first Nobel Peace Prize.

The Mission of the Red Cross Society is to inspire, encourage and initiate at all times and all forms of humanitarian activities so that human suffering can be minimized and to create a peaceful environment

The Red Cross programmes are grouped into four main core areas: promoting humanitarian principles and values; disaster response; disaster preparedness; health and care in the community.

World Red Cross Day 2020 celebration

Several online celebration programs have been organised by several societies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People use to donate blood on this day but due to the coronavirus outbreak, this year no big celebrations have been organised. Volunteers across the globe will be clapping to cheer frontline workers.

Seven Principles of Red Cross Society:

Humanity:-The main purpose is to protect life and health and to ensure respect for the human being. It promotes mutual understanding, friendship, cooperation amongst all peoples

Impartiality: It makes no discrimination on the basis of nationality, race, religious beliefs, class, or political opinions. The main motive is to help individuals solely on the basis of their needs and to give priority to the most urgent cases of distress.

Neutrality: In order to enjoy the confidence of all, the movement does not engage in controversies of political, racial, religious, or ideological nature.

Independence: The movement is independent. The National Societies, while auxiliaries in the humanitarian services of their governments and subject to the laws of their respective countries, must always maintain their autonomy so that they may be able at all times to act in accordance with the principles of the movement.

Voluntary service: It is a voluntary relief movement not prompted in any manner by desire for gain.

Unity: The Red Cross society must carry on its humanitarian work throughout its territory.

Universality: The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, in which all societies have equal status and share equal responsibilities and duties in helping each other, is worldwide