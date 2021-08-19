World Photography Day 2021: History, origin and significance of this special day celebrated by photographers

August 19 is celebrated as World Photography Day. Around 15 years ago, cameras were used just for family photographs on vacation, and other special occasions. Photography wasn't quite seen as a profession back then. It was unconventional and best utilised as a hobby.

Today, every other person is seen with a DSLR in hand and mobile phones with great cameras have also turned many into amateur photographers. Young or old, people are now accustomed to instantaneously capturing the frames of their lives.

Photography has become so popular today that many online photography schools have sprung up, teaching the basics to anyone, free-of-cost.

Also read Photography has given me the best moments of my life – photographer Arbaz Khan

World Photography Day 2021: History and Origin

The origin of World Photography Day can be traced back to 1839 in France. It was on August 19, 1839, when the French government purchased the patent to the daguerreotype camera and made it free for use to the entire world.

World Photography Day 2021: Significance

World Photography Day brings together all the people who share a love for photography. This day celebrates the art of taking pictures and is very special for wildlife photography enthusiasts, photojournalists, and fashion photographers, and even amateur photographers.