World Humanitarian Day 2022: Know history, theme, and significance of the day

Photo credit: Zee media bureau

World Humanitarian Day is observed on August 19 every year to honour the sacrifices of those who chose to serve humanity above any other thing. With this, the United Nations hopes to mark a day that will act as a reminder to the sacrifices made by them. The day is aimed at reigniting the spirit of mankind.

History of World Humanitarian Day

The World Humanitarian Day marks the death of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General to Iraq – Sergio Vieira de Mello. The man was killed in a terrorist bombing of Baghdad’s United Nations Headquarters in 2003.

READ | Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Old-school Bollywood songs to celebrate birth of Lord Krishna today

As part of a resolution on the Coordination of Emergency Assistance of the United Nations, the United Nations General Assembly marked the day as the World Humanitarian Day in 2008 to pay a tribute to de Mello and the 21 aid workers killed in the bombing.

Theme of World Humanitarian Day 2022

This year, the World Humanitarian Day campaign points to the may volunteers, professionals and other people who provide urgent shelter, food, medical help and other things to those in need.

The United Nations will be using digital art to share the stories of people in need and talk about other who have helped them. Well-crafted aid workers profiles will show the depth of humanitarian work.

Significance of World Humanitarian Day 2022

As per the latest UN report, nearly 235 million people across the globe from different nations need human human help in 2021. The number has significantly increased over the years. Therefore, humanitarian crisis needs immediate attention.

Even today, many human aid workers are brutally killed and attacked amid conflicts.