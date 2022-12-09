'Winter is here': Check out these 5 tips for maintaining healthy skin in winters

Winter weather can be harsh on the skin, causing dryness, flakiness, and irritation. To keep your skin looking and feeling its best during the winter months, here are some tips to follow:

1. Moisturize regularly.

Moisturizing is key to maintaining healthy, hydrated skin in the winter. Choose a moisturizer that is suitable for your skin type, and apply it immediately after washing your face or showering to lock in moisture.

2. Use a humidifier.

Dry air can strip the skin of its natural oils, leading to dryness and irritation. Using a humidifier in your home or office can help to add moisture to the air, which can help to keep your skin hydrated and healthy.

3. Avoid hot showers.

Hot water can strip the skin of its natural oils and moisture, leading to dryness and irritation. Instead, opt for lukewarm water when washing your face or taking a shower, and avoid staying in the water for too long.

4. Protect your skin from the wind and cold.

Winter weather can be harsh on the skin, so it's important to protect yourself when you go outside. Wear a scarf or hat to cover your face, and use a moisturizing lip balm to protect your lips from the cold and wind.

5. Exfoliate regularly.

Exfoliating can help to remove dead skin cells and promote healthy skin cell turnover. Choose a gentle exfoliator and use it once or twice a week.