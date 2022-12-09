Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

'Winter is here': Check out these 5 tips for maintaining healthy skin in winters

Tips on how to maintain skin in winters.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 07:28 PM IST

'Winter is here': Check out these 5 tips for maintaining healthy skin in winters
'Winter is here': Check out these 5 tips for maintaining healthy skin in winters

Winter weather can be harsh on the skin, causing dryness, flakiness, and irritation. To keep your skin looking and feeling its best during the winter months, here are some tips to follow:

1. Moisturize regularly.

Moisturizing is key to maintaining healthy, hydrated skin in the winter. Choose a moisturizer that is suitable for your skin type, and apply it immediately after washing your face or showering to lock in moisture.

2. Use a humidifier.

Dry air can strip the skin of its natural oils, leading to dryness and irritation. Using a humidifier in your home or office can help to add moisture to the air, which can help to keep your skin hydrated and healthy.

3. Avoid hot showers.

Hot water can strip the skin of its natural oils and moisture, leading to dryness and irritation. Instead, opt for lukewarm water when washing your face or taking a shower, and avoid staying in the water for too long.

4. Protect your skin from the wind and cold.

Winter weather can be harsh on the skin, so it's important to protect yourself when you go outside. Wear a scarf or hat to cover your face, and use a moisturizing lip balm to protect your lips from the cold and wind.

5. Exfoliate regularly.

Exfoliating can help to remove dead skin cells and promote healthy skin cell turnover. Choose a gentle exfoliator and use it once or twice a week.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn attend producer Anand Pandit's Diwali bash
Ayushman Bharat: OPD registration becomes super-fast in Delhi hospitals via QR code, how does it work
No Shave November: These Bollywood actors' looks will inspire you to grow beard this month
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
OSSC Recruitment 2022: Registration for 7540 Teacher posts to begin THIS week at ossc.gov.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.