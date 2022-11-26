Who is Katie Price, author and businesswoman under attack for losing 6th pet under her care

Katie Price is a media personality in Britain. She is also an animal lover.

Katie Price's full name is Katrina Amy Alexandra Alexis Price. She is an English model and businesswoman who gained prominence in British media for her modeling career she began under the name Jordan. She regularly appeared on UK's national television for reality shows and other gigs. However, as of now, she is in news for all the wrong reasons. On Friday, a sixth pet animal under her care died in an accident, provoking social media backlash. Her dog Sharon was run over by a vehicle after it dashed into the middle of the road. Apparently, it escaped the confines of the house due to the gate that was accidentally left open.

Over the last five years, five of her pets have died in accidents. A horse died in 2017, an Alsatian was killed by a delivery driver, Chameleon died of a broken heart, another dog was hit by a car and a French Bulldog suffocated. Katia was also forced to give away a dog as it had been attacking other animals. Animal lovers are demanding that she should be banned from buying animals.

All you need to know about Katie Price

Katia Price is a media personality. In 2004, after a successful modelling career, Price appeared in the series 'I'am a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' She was the runner-up in the Eurovision Song Contest. She turned singer when she released her debut album in 2006. In 2009, she appeared in the ninth edition of the show. She was also the winner of the 2015 Celebrity Big Brother, a UK equivalent of India's Bigg Boss.

She also did a series of television reality shows with her name in the title: Jordan (2002–2005), Katie & Peter (2004–2009), What Katie Did Next (2009–2010), Signed by Katie Price (2011), Katie (2011–2012), and Katie Price: My Crazy Life (2017–2019).

She is also an accomplished author. She has written six autobiographies, eleven novels, and two children's books. She also had been a best-selling author.

She is also a successful businesswoman. She launched nutrition supplements. However, the British Dietic Association called them expensive and unnecessary. in 2007, she launched her first perfume. She also unsuccessfully contest Britain's general elections in 2001.