Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Who is Katie Price, author and businesswoman under attack for losing 6th pet under her care

Katie Price is also an accomplished author. She has written six autobiographies

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 02:42 PM IST

Who is Katie Price, author and businesswoman under attack for losing 6th pet under her care
Katie Price is a media personality in Britain. She is also an animal lover.

Katie Price's full name is Katrina Amy Alexandra Alexis Price. She is an English model and businesswoman who gained prominence in British media for her modeling career she began under the name Jordan. She regularly appeared on UK's national television for reality shows and other gigs. However, as of now, she is in news for all the wrong reasons. On Friday, a sixth pet animal under her care died in an accident, provoking social media backlash. Her dog Sharon was run over by a vehicle after it dashed into the middle of the road. Apparently, it escaped the confines of the house due to the gate that was accidentally left open.

Over the last five years, five of her pets have died in accidents. A horse died in 2017, an Alsatian was killed by a delivery driver, Chameleon died of a broken heart, another dog was hit by a car and a French Bulldog suffocated. Katia was also forced to give away a dog as it had been attacking other animals. Animal lovers are demanding that she should be banned from buying animals. 

All you need to know about Katie Price

Katia Price is a media personality. In 2004, after a successful modelling career, Price appeared in the series 'I'am a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' She was the runner-up in the Eurovision Song Contest. She turned singer when she released her debut album in 2006. In 2009, she appeared in the ninth edition of the show. She was also the winner of the 2015 Celebrity Big Brother, a UK equivalent of India's Bigg Boss. 

She also did a series of television reality shows with her name in the title: Jordan (2002–2005), Katie & Peter (2004–2009), What Katie Did Next (2009–2010), Signed by Katie Price (2011), Katie (2011–2012), and Katie Price: My Crazy Life (2017–2019).

She is also an accomplished author. She has written six autobiographies, eleven novels, and two children's books. She also had been a best-selling author. 
She is also a successful businesswoman. She launched nutrition supplements. However, the British Dietic Association called them expensive and unnecessary. in 2007, she launched her first perfume. She also unsuccessfully contest Britain's general elections in 2001.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Don't like bitter gourd? Know its not so bitter health benefits
XXX, Maaya, Mastram, F Se Fantasy: 5 very controversial erotic Hindi web shows
This Indian city wins ‘World Green City award’ at the AIPH Awards 2022
Durga puja: 5 rituals that make Durga Puja so special for Bengalis
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylie Jenner: 10 most followed accounts on Instagram
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 525 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.