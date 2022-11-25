Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022 will be celebrated in THESE 2 auspicious yogs

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022

Margashirsha month has started and it is known to be a religiously holy month. In this month, religious festivals like Champashashti, Ekadashi, Chaturthi, and Dutt Jayanti are celebrated. Each month has two Shuklas and Krishna Pakshas and two Chaturthi.

According to Hinduism, Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesh. Chaturthi in Shukla Paksha is called Vinayak Chaturthi and Chaturthi in Krishna Paksha is called Sankashti Chaturthi. Chaturthi in Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha is on November 27, 2022. On this day, if you worship Ganpati Bappa with all your heart, then you will attain sanity and all the problems will be vanished.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022: Tithi and Pooja Muhurta

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha begins on Saturday, November 26, at 7:28 PM and ends on Sunday, November 27 at 4:25 PM. Vinayaka Chaturthi in the month of Margashirsha will be celebrated on November 27 as per Uday Tithi. The auspicious time to perform pooja on this day is from 11 am to 06 pm to 1 pm to 12 pm.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022: Yogs

Two auspicious yogs have coincided on Margashirsha Vinayak Chaturthi, Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and Ravi Yog. Ravi Yoga is on November 27 from 6:53 AM to 12:38 PM. Then on the same day from 12:38 PM to 6:54 AM the next day, November 28, there is Sarvarth Siddhi Yog. Both these yogs are considered good for auspicious work. Performing pooja on this day brings auspicious blessings.