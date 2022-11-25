Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022 will be celebrated in THESE 2 auspicious yogs

Two auspicious yogs have coincided on Margashirsha Vinayak Chaturthi, Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and Ravi Yog.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 10:15 PM IST

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022 will be celebrated in THESE 2 auspicious yogs
Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022

Margashirsha month has started and it is known to be a religiously holy month. In this month, religious festivals like Champashashti, Ekadashi, Chaturthi, and Dutt Jayanti are celebrated. Each month has two Shuklas and Krishna Pakshas and two Chaturthi.

Also read: Vinayak Chaturthi November 2022: Know, date, tithi, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi to worship Lord Ganesha

According to Hinduism, Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesh. Chaturthi in Shukla Paksha is called Vinayak Chaturthi and Chaturthi in Krishna Paksha is called Sankashti Chaturthi. Chaturthi in Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha is on November 27, 2022. On this day, if you worship Ganpati Bappa with all your heart, then you will attain sanity and all the problems will be vanished.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022: Tithi and Pooja Muhurta

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha begins on Saturday, November 26,  at 7:28 PM and ends on Sunday, November 27 at 4:25 PM. Vinayaka Chaturthi in the month of Margashirsha will be celebrated on November 27 as per Uday Tithi. The auspicious time to perform pooja on this day is from 11 am to 06 pm to 1 pm to 12 pm.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022: Yogs

Two auspicious yogs have coincided on Margashirsha Vinayak Chaturthi, Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and Ravi Yog. Ravi Yoga is on November 27 from 6:53 AM to 12:38 PM. Then on the same day from 12:38 PM to 6:54 AM the next day, November 28, there is Sarvarth Siddhi Yog. Both these yogs are considered good for auspicious work. Performing pooja on this day brings auspicious blessings.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Indian Army takes delivery of Kalyani M4 bulletproof vehicle, can protect from blasts and grenades
Diabetes diet: 5 healthy carbs for people with Type 2 diabetes
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Meet Tushar Kalia, winner of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show
Dare to bare like Urfi Javed? See bold photos
ICC T20 World Cup: Here's a look at India's predicted XI against arch-rivals Pakistan for upcoming match
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical Illusion: Can you find the snake hidden among the giraffes
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.