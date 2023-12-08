Headlines

Upgrade your printing game with high quality printers on Amazon

Discover the amazing range of reliable printers available on Amazon and find the perfect one for your homes and offices. Grab the deal now.

Latest News

DNA webdesk

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

Buying printers can be such a game-changer. It's amazing how having a printer at home or in the office can make things so much more convenient. From printing important documents to creating beautiful photo prints, having a printer handy is definitely a wise investment and with the wide range of printers available on Amazon, you have so many options to choose from based on your specific needs and budget. So go ahead and explore the world of printers on Amazon. 

Epson EcoTank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Ink At Rs 15,699

  • This is an all-in-one printer that can print, scan, and copy
  • It's economical and eco-friendly, thanks to its heat-free technology and it's cost-effective since it has a low cost per page
  • It's also Wi-Fi and app-enabled for easy, user-friendly usage and it boasts a print resolution of 5760 x 1440 and supports a variety of page sizes, including A4, A5, A6, B5, C6, and DL.

Brother DCP-T525W - Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction At Rs 14,699

  • It can print in both colour and monochrome and can connect to it via Wi-Fi or USB
  •  The scanner type is flatbed, and it has a scanner with a resolution of up to 19200 × 19200 dpi (interpolated) from the scanner glass and up to 1200 × 600 dpi (optical)
  •  It is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems and you can also connect it to your Android and iPhone devices
  •  The printer supports various paper sizes, including A4, Letter, Legal, and more. 

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 All in One At Rs 11,799

  •  It is compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8.1, and Windows 7 SP1 and the printer does not have mobile connectivity and uses a USB 2.0 Hi-Speed interface
  • It does not have an enlarge/reduce option or duplex printing and the maximum print speed is 5.0 ipm for color and 8.8 ipm for monochrome
  • The print cost is Rs 0.10 for monochrome and Rs 0.24 for color and the maximum print resolution is 4800x1200 dpi for both color and monochrome
  • The package includes the printer, power cord, USB cable, and instruction manual.

HP Smart Tank 529 All-in-one Colour Printer At Rs 11,299

  • It offers seamless connectivity with its Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connection, ensuring smooth and efficient printing
  • You'll get a standard 1-year warranty and access to our 12x7 voice support or 24x7 chat support for quick assistance
  • With fast printing speeds of up to 12 ppm (black) and 5 ppm (color), you'll be able to tackle multiple jobs easily and stay ahead of your workload.

